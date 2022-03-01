Jefferies Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Jefferies Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,400 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 2,106 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $2,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,628,764 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,149,240,000 after acquiring an additional 540,785 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,721,624 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,720,240,000 after purchasing an additional 153,852 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,475,271 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,215,842,000 after purchasing an additional 40,332 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,889,113 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $764,524,000 after purchasing an additional 120,341 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,681,814 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $680,630,000 after purchasing an additional 126,403 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LULU. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $420.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $468.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $484.00 to $453.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $435.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $487.00 to $480.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $447.57.

Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $319.94 on Tuesday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12-month low of $269.28 and a 12-month high of $485.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.04, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $341.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $394.88.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The apparel retailer reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.21. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 14.86%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

