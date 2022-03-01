Jefferies Group LLC Has $3.98 Million Stock Holdings in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Jefferies Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) by 69.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 90,491 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 205,352 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $3,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RUN. RPG Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Sunrun by 7.0% in the third quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Sunrun by 25.0% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC boosted its position in Sunrun by 1.7% in the third quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 13,940 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Sunrun by 0.8% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 32,058 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Sunrun by 0.9% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 38,417 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RUN. Wolfe Research cut their target price on shares of Sunrun from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Sunrun from $77.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Sunrun from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Sunrun from $76.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.11.

Shares of NASDAQ RUN opened at $27.28 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.20 and a beta of 2.14. Sunrun Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.61 and a 1-year high of $68.88.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The energy company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.29). Sunrun had a negative net margin of 4.93% and a negative return on equity of 0.70%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

In other Sunrun news, CAO Michelle Philpot sold 1,305 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.39, for a total transaction of $43,573.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jeanna Steele sold 2,238 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.39, for a total value of $74,726.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,136 shares of company stock valued at $954,953. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

