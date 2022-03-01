Jefferies Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Jefferies Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 91.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,864 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,052 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $3,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of STZ. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands during the third quarter worth about $45,000. 68.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NYSE:STZ opened at $215.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $40.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -718.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $237.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $226.81. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $207.35 and a 12-month high of $258.00.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.141 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently -310.00%.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on STZ shares. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $272.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $254.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $305.00 to $316.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.17.
Constellation Brands Profile (Get Rating)
Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.
