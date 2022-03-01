Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Kosmos Energy Ltd.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:KOS)

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Kosmos Energy in a report issued on Monday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Wilson now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will earn ($0.01) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.01.

KOS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Barclays upgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $3.95 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Kosmos Energy from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.69.

NYSE:KOS opened at $4.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.85 and a beta of 3.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.52. Kosmos Energy has a 12-month low of $1.80 and a 12-month high of $5.09.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. Kosmos Energy had a negative net margin of 14.95% and a negative return on equity of 38.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC increased its position in Kosmos Energy by 196.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 590,910 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,045,000 after purchasing an additional 391,460 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in Kosmos Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Kosmos Energy by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,696,773 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $144,272,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345,990 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Kosmos Energy by 98.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 508,264 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 251,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Kosmos Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $175,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.06% of the company’s stock.

Kosmos Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The firms assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea and U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal. It also maintains a sustainable exploration program balanced between proven basin infrastructure-led exploration, emerging basins, and frontier basins.

