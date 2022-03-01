Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for Planet Fitness in a report released on Thursday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Konik now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.52 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.49. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Planet Fitness’ FY2023 earnings at $2.15 EPS.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 7.29%. The company had revenue of $183.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Planet Fitness from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Planet Fitness from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Roth Capital upped their price target on Planet Fitness from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Planet Fitness from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.91.

Shares of PLNT stock opened at $84.63 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.42. Planet Fitness has a twelve month low of $67.89 and a twelve month high of $99.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 162.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.20.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in Planet Fitness by 452.1% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 17,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 14,046 shares in the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in Planet Fitness by 5,532.2% during the 4th quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 197,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,912,000 after purchasing an additional 194,236 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Planet Fitness during the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Planet Fitness by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 686,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,212,000 after purchasing an additional 131,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Planet Fitness by 111.3% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 217,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,679,000 after purchasing an additional 114,433 shares in the last quarter. 98.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Planet Fitness, Inc engages in the operation and franchising of fitness centers. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment includes operations related to the company’s franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

