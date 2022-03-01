Janus Henderson Group PLC Purchases 498,274 Shares of Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA)

Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating) by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,494,153 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 498,274 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Privia Health Group were worth $35,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PRVA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Privia Health Group during the 2nd quarter worth $124,562,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Privia Health Group by 1,454.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 686,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,175,000 after purchasing an additional 642,397 shares in the last quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S acquired a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group during the 3rd quarter worth $12,251,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group during the 2nd quarter worth $22,185,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group during the 2nd quarter worth $17,807,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PRVA. increased their target price on Privia Health Group from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Cowen raised Privia Health Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Privia Health Group in a report on Monday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Privia Health Group from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Privia Health Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.25.

NASDAQ:PRVA opened at $25.74 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.93 and a twelve month high of $50.77.

In other news, CFO David Mountcastle sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total transaction of $626,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Thomas Bartrum sold 10,000 shares of Privia Health Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.32, for a total value of $253,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 106,679 shares of company stock worth $2,690,115 over the last three months.

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a physician practice management and population health technology company in the United States. The company comprises regional medical groups, accountable care organizations, and specialty verticals. It offers technology and population health tools to enhance independent providers' workflows; management service organization that enables providers to reduce administrative work focus on their patients; single-TIN medical group that facilitates payer negotiation, clinical integration and alignment of financial incentives; physician-led accountable care organization, which engages patients, reduces inappropriate utilization, and enhances coordination and patient quality metrics to drive value-based care and transform the healthcare delivery system; and network for purchasers and payers.

