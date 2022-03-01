Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $34.24 Million Holdings in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,002,334 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,997 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Vistra were worth $34,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vistra by 89.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Vistra in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of Vistra in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vistra in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vistra by 127.3% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,916 shares during the last quarter. 89.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VST opened at $22.82 on Tuesday. Vistra Corp. has a 1-year low of $15.47 and a 1-year high of $22.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market cap of $11.01 billion, a PE ratio of -5.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.98.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -14.35%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Vistra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.75.

Vistra Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vistra Corp. is an energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and power generation. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset and Asset Closure. The Retail segment sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers.

