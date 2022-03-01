Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $32.19 Million Stock Position in Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD)

Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 335,382 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,681 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Kodiak Sciences were worth $32,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Kodiak Sciences by 53.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Kodiak Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Kodiak Sciences by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Kodiak Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in Kodiak Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Kodiak Sciences news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker bought 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $54.56 per share, with a total value of $16,368,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Victor Perlroth sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total value of $9,200,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 1,093,818 shares of company stock valued at $60,465,648 and have sold 1,013,900 shares valued at $10,256,331. 39.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ KOD opened at $8.64 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.08. Kodiak Sciences Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.52 and a 52-week high of $137.60. The stock has a market cap of $446.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.60.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on KOD shares. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $70.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Kodiak Sciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $90.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays lowered their price target on Kodiak Sciences from $81.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Kodiak Sciences from $147.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Kodiak Sciences in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.25.

Kodiak Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of novel therapies for the treatment of retinal diseases. Its product pipeline includes KSI-301 for wet AMD; KSI-301 for diabetic eye disease; KSI-501 for DME and uveitis; KSI-201 for resistant wet AMD; and KSI-401 for dry AMD.

