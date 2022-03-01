Janus Henderson Group PLC Cuts Holdings in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Janus Henderson Group PLC reduced its position in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) by 29.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 314,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 129,528 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in DaVita were worth $36,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVA. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in DaVita by 96.6% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,038,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,682,000 after acquiring an additional 510,106 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of DaVita by 12.7% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 593,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,526,000 after acquiring an additional 66,702 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of DaVita by 17.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 532,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,869,000 after acquiring an additional 78,225 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in DaVita by 133.8% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 405,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,118,000 after buying an additional 231,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of DaVita by 327.3% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 389,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,260,000 after purchasing an additional 298,187 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.28% of the company’s stock.

Get DaVita alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DVA opened at $112.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $10.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.32. DaVita Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.38 and a fifty-two week high of $136.48.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. DaVita had a net margin of 8.42% and a return on equity of 77.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that DaVita Inc. will post 8.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Paula A. Price sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.64, for a total transaction of $79,548.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on DVA. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of DaVita from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DaVita from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of DaVita from $164.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.86.

About DaVita (Get Rating)

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DaVita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DaVita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.