Janus Henderson Group PLC Buys New Stake in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,837,186 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,838,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Exelixis by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 85,364 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. boosted its stake in Exelixis by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 11,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Exelixis by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,937 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc boosted its stake in Exelixis by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 19,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Exelixis by 156.4% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,433 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the period. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ EXEL opened at $20.53 on Tuesday. Exelixis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.50 and a 52 week high of $25.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.86.

In other Exelixis news, EVP Peter Lamb sold 47,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.44, for a total transaction of $828,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Jeffrey Hessekiel sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 210,015 shares of company stock valued at $3,916,113 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EXEL. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Exelixis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. TheStreet cut shares of Exelixis from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Exelixis from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Exelixis from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Exelixis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.27.

Exelixis, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and discovery of new medicines for the treatment of cancer. It offers products under the brands of COMETRIQ, CABOMETYX, COTELLIC, and MINNEBRO. The company was founded by Corey S. Goodman and Stelios B.

