Janus Henderson Group PLC Acquires 29,999 Shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 390,152 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 29,999 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Leidos were worth $37,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Leidos by 18.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,042,188 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,253,745,000 after acquiring an additional 2,054,977 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Leidos by 20.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,433,988 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $330,109,000 after purchasing an additional 591,900 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Leidos by 691.2% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 366,761 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,080,000 after purchasing an additional 320,408 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Leidos by 55.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 654,754 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $66,195,000 after acquiring an additional 232,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Leidos by 289.6% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 257,452 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $24,749,000 after acquiring an additional 191,369 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.53, for a total value of $214,180.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE LDOS opened at $101.84 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $90.53 and a 200 day moving average of $93.55. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.07 and a 12-month high of $108.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $14.31 billion, a PE ratio of 19.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.82.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The aerospace company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 22.74% and a net margin of 5.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.38%.

LDOS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Leidos from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Leidos from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Leidos from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Leidos from $104.00 to $97.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.89.

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

