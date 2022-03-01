Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Macquarie cut shares of Janus Henderson Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Janus Henderson Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $48.13.

NYSE:JHG opened at $33.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.82. Janus Henderson Group has a fifty-two week low of $28.25 and a fifty-two week high of $48.55.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $697.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.39 million. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 22.29% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Janus Henderson Group will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. Janus Henderson Group’s payout ratio is 42.34%.

In other news, Director Glenn S. Schafer sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total value of $25,704.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard M. Weil sold 63,569 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total transaction of $2,296,112.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,769 shares of company stock worth $2,340,086 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trian Fund Management L.P. raised its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 28,272,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,185,755,000 after acquiring an additional 4,570,336 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,325,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,563,000 after acquiring an additional 918,742 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 67.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,398,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765,881 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC raised its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 3,357,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,806,000 after acquiring an additional 139,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,147,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,005,000 after acquiring an additional 105,109 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

Janus Henderson Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It offers investment solutions including equities, quantitative equities, fixed income, multi-asset and alternative asset class strategies. The company was founded on Jan 23, 1998 is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

