Jane Street Group LLC Buys Shares of 327,757 ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY)

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 327,757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $8,046,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Raffles Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 150,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,197,000 after acquiring an additional 135,000 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 110.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $978,000. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,595,000. Finally, Omnia Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,862,000.

NYSEARCA UVXY opened at $17.54 on Tuesday. ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF has a twelve month low of $11.16 and a twelve month high of $103.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.65 and its 200 day moving average is $17.96.

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to one and one-half times (1.5x) the daily performance of the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index. UVXY provides leveraged exposure to the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index, which measures the returns of a portfolio of monthly VIX futures contracts with a weighted average of one month to expiration.

