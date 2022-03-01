Jamieson Wellness (OTCMKTS:JWLLF) Price Target Cut to C$45.75 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Jamieson Wellness (OTCMKTS:JWLLF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$46.25 to C$45.75 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. increased their price objective on Jamieson Wellness from C$46.00 to C$46.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. TD Securities upgraded Jamieson Wellness from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. CIBC raised their price target on Jamieson Wellness from C$40.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on Jamieson Wellness from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.40.

OTCMKTS JWLLF opened at $26.12 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.77 and its 200-day moving average is $30.74. Jamieson Wellness has a one year low of $25.18 and a one year high of $39.00.

Jamieson Wellness Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells natural health products in Canada and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Jamieson Brands and Strategic Partners. The Jamieson Brands segment offers health products for humans, including vitamins, herbals, and mineral nutritional supplements; and over-the-counter remedies under the Jamieson and Lorna Vanderhaeghe Health Solutions Inc brands, as well as sports nutrition products under the Progressive, Precision, and Iron Vegan brands.

