Jamieson Wellness Inc. (TSE:JWEL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

Jamieson Wellness Inc. (TSE:JWEL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 3rd, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd.

Shares of Jamieson Wellness stock opened at C$32.85 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$36.69. The firm has a market cap of C$1.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.31, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Jamieson Wellness has a 12 month low of C$32.33 and a 12 month high of C$41.74.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on JWEL shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Jamieson Wellness from C$43.00 to C$39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$40.00 price objective on shares of Jamieson Wellness in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$44.00 to C$42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of Jamieson Wellness from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$40.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$40.67.

Jamieson Wellness Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells natural health products in Canada and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Jamieson Brands and Strategic Partners. The Jamieson Brands segment offers health products for humans, including vitamins, herbals, and mineral nutritional supplements; and over-the-counter remedies under the Jamieson and Lorna Vanderhaeghe Health Solutions Inc brands, as well as sports nutrition products under the Progressive, Precision, and Iron Vegan brands.

