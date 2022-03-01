Jamf (BATS:JAMF) PT Lowered to $45.00

Jamf (BATS:JAMF – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $53.00 to $45.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

JAMF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Jamf in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price target on Jamf from $48.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays cut their target price on Jamf from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jamf from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $45.71.

Jamf stock opened at $34.21 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.88 and its 200 day moving average is $36.60.

In other news, CTO Jason Wudi sold 7,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.07, for a total transaction of $237,350.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Dean Hager sold 140,827 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.85, for a total transaction of $5,471,128.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 369,260 shares of company stock valued at $13,280,558 over the last ninety days.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Jamf by 112.4% during the third quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 20,173,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,075,000 after buying an additional 10,674,758 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Jamf by 1,244.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 419,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,091,000 after purchasing an additional 388,536 shares during the period. Kopp Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jamf by 88.4% during the third quarter. Kopp Family Office LLC now owns 552,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,299,000 after purchasing an additional 259,450 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Jamf during the third quarter valued at about $312,000. Finally, DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Jamf in the third quarter worth about $1,602,000.

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. Its products include Jamf Connect that streamlines Mac authentication and identity management; Jamf Pro, an enterprise mobility management tool that empowers IT pros and the users they support by delivering unified endpoint management for Apple devices; Jamf Now, a cloud-based MDM solution for the iPad, iPhone and Mac devices in workplace; Jamf School, a mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Protect, an endpoint security purpose built for Mac.

