Jamf (BATS:JAMF) PT Lowered to $45.00

Jamf (BATS:JAMF – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $53.00 to $45.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.
JAMF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Jamf in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price target on Jamf from $48.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays cut their target price on Jamf from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jamf from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $45.71.
Jamf stock opened at $34.21 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.88 and its 200 day moving average is $36.60.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Jamf by 112.4% during the third quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 20,173,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,075,000 after buying an additional 10,674,758 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Jamf by 1,244.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 419,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,091,000 after purchasing an additional 388,536 shares during the period. Kopp Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jamf by 88.4% during the third quarter. Kopp Family Office LLC now owns 552,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,299,000 after purchasing an additional 259,450 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Jamf during the third quarter valued at about $312,000. Finally, DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Jamf in the third quarter worth about $1,602,000.
Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. Its products include Jamf Connect that streamlines Mac authentication and identity management; Jamf Pro, an enterprise mobility management tool that empowers IT pros and the users they support by delivering unified endpoint management for Apple devices; Jamf Now, a cloud-based MDM solution for the iPad, iPhone and Mac devices in workplace; Jamf School, a mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Protect, an endpoint security purpose built for Mac.
