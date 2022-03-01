James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) Price Target Cut to $36.00 by Analysts at JMP Securities

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at JMP Securities from $45.00 to $36.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “market outperform” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. JMP Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 35.34% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered James River Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays lowered their price target on James River Group from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. B. Riley lowered their price target on James River Group from $47.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised James River Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $39.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, TheStreet lowered James River Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

Get James River Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ JRVR opened at $26.60 on Tuesday. James River Group has a 1-year low of $24.43 and a 1-year high of $51.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $991.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.54 and a beta of 0.41.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The insurance provider reported ($1.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($1.93). James River Group had a negative return on equity of 10.74% and a negative net margin of 16.68%. The company had revenue of $207.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.95) earnings per share. James River Group’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that James River Group will post -3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in James River Group during the third quarter valued at about $632,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of James River Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $221,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in shares of James River Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $243,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of James River Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $252,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of James River Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $268,000. 98.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About James River Group (Get Rating)

James River Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of a group of specialty insurance and reinsurance companies. It operates through the following segments: Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, Casualty Reinsurance, and Corporate and Other. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment offers E&S commercial lines liability and property insurance products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for James River Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for James River Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.