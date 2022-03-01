Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) Stock Price Down 10.5% on Insider Selling

Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 10.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $48.03 and last traded at $48.95. Approximately 3,679 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 433,912 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.70.

Specifically, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 2,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.15, for a total transaction of $108,733.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 3,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.05, for a total transaction of $190,418.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,888 shares of company stock worth $651,653 over the last three months. 1.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ITRI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Itron from $98.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Argus downgraded shares of Itron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Itron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Itron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $90.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Itron from $60.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.36.

The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 794.63 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.56. Itron had a positive return on equity of 6.31% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. The firm had revenue of $485.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $508.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Itron, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Itron by 104.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 501 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Itron by 89.7% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 626 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Itron by 44.3% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 677 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Itron by 14.6% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Itron by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,409 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.00% of the company’s stock.

About Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Itron, Inc is a technology and services company, which engages in the provision of solutions that measure, manage, and analyze energy and water use. It operates through the following segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment includes hardware products used for measurement, control, or sensing that do not have communications capability embedded for use with its broader Itron systems.

