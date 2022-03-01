Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.53 EPS

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.53, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Itron had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 6.31%. The company had revenue of $485.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $508.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Itron updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.250-$1.750 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $1.25-1.75 EPS.
ITRI stock traded down $7.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $47.67. The stock had a trading volume of 1,463,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,912. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 793.97 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.75. Itron has a fifty-two week low of $45.12 and a fifty-two week high of $122.31.
In other Itron news, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 4,639 shares of Itron stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.05, for a total value of $250,737.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Michel Cadieux sold 559 shares of Itron stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.15, for a total transaction of $30,269.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,888 shares of company stock valued at $651,653. 1.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ITRI. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Itron from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Itron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $90.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Itron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Itron from $98.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Itron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Itron currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.91.
Itron, Inc is a technology and services company, which engages in the provision of solutions that measure, manage, and analyze energy and water use. It operates through the following segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment includes hardware products used for measurement, control, or sensing that do not have communications capability embedded for use with its broader Itron systems.
