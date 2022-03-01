Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) CEO Sells $108,733.20 in Stock

Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 2,008 shares of Itron stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.15, for a total transaction of $108,733.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Thomas Deitrich also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 22nd, Thomas Deitrich sold 4,639 shares of Itron stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.05, for a total transaction of $250,737.95.

Shares of ITRI stock traded down $7.03 on Monday, hitting $47.67. 1,463,047 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 433,912. Itron, Inc. has a one year low of $45.12 and a one year high of $122.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $61.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 793.97 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Several analysts have recently commented on ITRI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Itron from $98.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Itron from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Argus lowered Itron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Itron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Itron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $90.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.91.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Itron by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 67,268 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,609,000 after purchasing an additional 21,934 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Itron by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,143,476 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $489,470,000 after buying an additional 234,947 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Itron by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,275 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Itron by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 118,073 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $8,090,000 after acquiring an additional 22,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Itron by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 424,325 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $29,075,000 after purchasing an additional 46,776 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.00% of the company’s stock.

Itron, Inc is a technology and services company, which engages in the provision of solutions that measure, manage, and analyze energy and water use. It operates through the following segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment includes hardware products used for measurement, control, or sensing that do not have communications capability embedded for use with its broader Itron systems.

