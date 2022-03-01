ITM Power (OTCMKTS:ITMPF) Raised to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

ITM Power (OTCMKTS:ITMPF – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ITMPF. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of ITM Power from GBX 350 ($4.70) to GBX 300 ($4.03) in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of ITM Power in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of ITM Power in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $340.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ITM Power in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ITM Power has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $412.50.

Get ITM Power alerts:

ITMPF stock opened at $4.47 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.22 and its 200-day moving average is $5.41. ITM Power has a 1 year low of $2.96 and a 1 year high of $7.70.

ITM Power Plc engages in the business of hydrogen energy solutions. The firm’s activities include the design, manufacture, and sale of hydrogen energy system for energy storage and clean fuel production. It also offers construction, consulting, maintenance, and other services. The company was founded by Jonathan A.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ITM Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITM Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.