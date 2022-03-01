iShares US Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada decreased its stake in iShares US Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 99,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,952 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in iShares US Utilities ETF were worth $7,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. F3Logic LLC acquired a new position in iShares US Utilities ETF during the third quarter worth about $238,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in iShares US Utilities ETF during the third quarter worth about $86,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in iShares US Utilities ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares US Utilities ETF by 8.5% during the third quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 7,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WBI Investments Inc. raised its position in iShares US Utilities ETF by 23.3% during the third quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 7,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IDU opened at $83.14 on Tuesday. iShares US Utilities ETF has a 12 month low of $72.38 and a 12 month high of $88.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.70.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

