iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ) Shares Sold by Magnolia Capital Management Ltd.

Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,946 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF makes up 2.0% of Magnolia Capital Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF were worth $2,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IYJ. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Industrials ETF alerts:

IYJ traded up $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $103.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,464 shares. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $107.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.08. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a twelve month low of $123.05 and a twelve month high of $158.32.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.