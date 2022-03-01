iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Holdings Decreased by Carroll Financial Associates Inc.

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. trimmed its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 43.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,668 shares during the quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $4,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IVW. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 81.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,641,000 after buying an additional 12,069 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $1,139,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 144,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,488,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 511,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,223,000 after buying an additional 30,811 shares during the last quarter.

IVW traded down $0.46 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.79. 154,674 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,091,941. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $77.52 and a 200 day moving average of $78.46. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $60.70 and a 52 week high of $85.09.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

