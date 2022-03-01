iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $20.33

iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $20.33 and last traded at $20.36, with a volume of 67911 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $20.99.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.64.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC now owns 40,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 14,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Singapore ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Singapore Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund (ETF). The Funds seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Singapore Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Singapore Stock Exchange.

