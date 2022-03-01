iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Sold by Strategy Asset Managers LLC

Strategy Asset Managers LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 356 shares during the quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $365,022,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 7,491.5% in the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 3,169,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $289,630,000 after acquiring an additional 3,127,687 shares during the period. Capitolis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $106,729,000. Swiss RE Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,254,000. Finally, Man Group plc increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 131.8% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,523,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $84,005,000 after acquiring an additional 866,168 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EEM opened at $46.73 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.14. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $45.01 and a twelve month high of $56.17.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

