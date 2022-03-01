iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Shares Acquired by Vigilant Capital Management LLC

Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 105.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,157 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares during the quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. American National Bank increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1,269.4% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 193.3% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NWK Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF alerts:

NASDAQ SCZ traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $65.88. The stock had a trading volume of 55,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,629,654. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $63.66 and a 52-week high of $79.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.58.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.064 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Profile (Get Rating)

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. is a Canada-based company engaged in the operation, exploration and commercial exploitation of mining concessions in Mexico, with a primary focus on silver, but also, including gold, lead and zinc. The Company is focused on its producing property, the Rosario Mine. In addition, the Company is also exploring three other mineral properties, being the San Felipe Project, which is an advanced-stage project; the Gavilanes Project, which is an exploration project, and the El Gachi Property, which is an early-stage exploration project.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.