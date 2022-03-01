iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Acquired by Hollencrest Capital Management

Hollencrest Capital Management raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,821 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,880 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EFA. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 369,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,967,000 after acquiring an additional 61,962 shares during the period. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.2% in the second quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 422,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,114,000 after purchasing an additional 11,091 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.5% in the third quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 46,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,615,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Finally, CMG Global Holdings LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. CMG Global Holdings LLC now owns 20,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after buying an additional 3,107 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA traded down $1.57 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.65. The company had a trading volume of 3,164,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,708,672. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $76.97 and its 200 day moving average is $78.78. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $70.98 and a twelve month high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.