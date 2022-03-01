iShares MBS ETF Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:MBB)

iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors purchased 3,506 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,398% compared to the typical volume of 234 call options.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBB. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 12,650.0% during the 3rd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank bought a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

MBB traded up $0.61 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $105.15. 51,334 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,393,881. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.15. iShares MBS ETF has a 1 year low of $103.60 and a 1 year high of $109.34.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.166 per share. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. This is a boost from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st.

About iShares MBS ETF (Get Rating)

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.