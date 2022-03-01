iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC) Stock Position Boosted by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG boosted its stake in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 744,003 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,341 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF were worth $19,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Global Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF by 159.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Global Energy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Global Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $112,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IXC opened at $33.60 on Tuesday. iShares Global Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $23.08 and a twelve month high of $34.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.51.

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

