iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF (NASDAQ:HEWG) Short Interest Down 81.0% in February

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF (NASDAQ:HEWG – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a drop of 81.0% from the January 31st total of 12,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 54,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF stock opened at $29.42 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.18 and its 200-day moving average is $32.64. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF has a 1 year low of $28.74 and a 1 year high of $34.02.

Get iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF alerts:

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.247 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 8,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 2,385 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 143,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,582,000 after acquiring an additional 30,949 shares during the period.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.