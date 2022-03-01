iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF (NASDAQ:HEWG) Short Interest Down 81.0% in February

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF (NASDAQ:HEWG – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a drop of 81.0% from the January 31st total of 12,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 54,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF stock opened at $29.42 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.18 and its 200-day moving average is $32.64. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF has a 1 year low of $28.74 and a 1 year high of $34.02.
The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.247 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th.
