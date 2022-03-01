iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IUSG) Trading Up 0.1%

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IUSG – Get Rating) shares were up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $101.78 and last traded at $101.34. Approximately 1,339,930 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 56% from the average daily volume of 856,661 shares. The stock had previously closed at $101.22.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $107.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.63.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.