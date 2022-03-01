iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:IXUS) Stock Price Down 1.4%

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:IXUS – Get Rating) fell 1.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $66.28 and last traded at $66.75. 3,760,663 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 10% from the average session volume of 4,168,628 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.73.
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.44.
