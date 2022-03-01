iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF) Shares Sold by Wealthsource Partners LLC

Wealthsource Partners LLC decreased its holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 46,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CMF. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 140,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,694,000 after acquiring an additional 31,710 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,693,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $263,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 10.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 276,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,195,000 after acquiring an additional 26,726 shares during the period.

Get iShares California Muni Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:CMF opened at $60.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.12 and a 200-day moving average of $61.87. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $59.62 and a 52 week high of $63.01.

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares California Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares California Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.