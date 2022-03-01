iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) Shares Acquired by Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC grew its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Get Rating) by 91.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,354 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $4,147,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 695.4% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 84,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,636,000 after purchasing an additional 73,815 shares during the last quarter. Camden National Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 7,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 129.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 11,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 6,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 120.0% during the 2nd quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 16,971 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.89. 50,001 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,115,883. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $52.52 and a 12-month high of $55.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.00.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were given a $0.062 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.