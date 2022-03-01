Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) Receives $48.17 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.17.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Barclays upgraded shares of Iridium Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 21st. Sidoti upgraded shares of Iridium Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Iridium Communications from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Iridium Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th.

NASDAQ IRDM traded up $0.47 on Monday, hitting $39.59. The stock had a trading volume of 834,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,373,338. Iridium Communications has a one year low of $31.73 and a one year high of $48.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -565.49 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.96.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). Iridium Communications had a negative return on equity of 0.70% and a negative net margin of 1.52%. The firm had revenue of $155.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. Iridium Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Iridium Communications will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vienna Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Iridium Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $169,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,668,951 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $646,969,000 after acquiring an additional 2,214,094 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 44.6% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 25,370 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 7,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 178,188 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,358,000 after acquiring an additional 25,082 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.89% of the company’s stock.

Iridium Communications, Inc is a mobile voice and data satellite communications network. Its satellite network provides communication where terrestrial wireless or wireline networks do not exist or are limited. The company’s principal lines of business include Land Mobile, Maritime, Aviation, IoT Data Services, Hosted Payloads and Other Data Services, and Government.

