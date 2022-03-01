IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.850-$1.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.280. The company issued revenue guidance of $320 million-$350 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $368.26 million.

NASDAQ IPGP traded down $9.42 on Tuesday, reaching $120.93. The stock had a trading volume of 52,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,895. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $154.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.96. The company has a current ratio of 7.49, a quick ratio of 6.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. IPG Photonics has a 1 year low of $128.10 and a 1 year high of $241.43. The company has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.26 and a beta of 1.36.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $364.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.63 million. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 19.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that IPG Photonics will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IPG Photonics announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded IPG Photonics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on IPG Photonics from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised IPG Photonics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on IPG Photonics from $205.00 to $165.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Bank of America cut IPG Photonics from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their price target for the company from $178.00 to $173.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, IPG Photonics presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $180.33.

In other IPG Photonics news, CEO Eugene A. Shcherbakov sold 1,500 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.30, for a total value of $228,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Igor Samartsev sold 500 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.35, for a total value of $86,175.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 32.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 150.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 376,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $79,356,000 after acquiring an additional 226,167 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 115,953 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,960,000 after acquiring an additional 23,120 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in IPG Photonics by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 101,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,475,000 after purchasing an additional 4,887 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in IPG Photonics by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 64,373 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in IPG Photonics by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,183,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. 64.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IPG Photonics Corp. engages in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers, and related optical components. Its products include lasers, beam delivery, medical, telecom equipment, product finder and components such as pump diodes, chillers, and mid-IR crystals.

