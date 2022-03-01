Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) Given New $30.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Robert W. Baird from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised Iovance Biotherapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $38.00 to $31.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.75.
Shares of IOVA stock opened at $15.67 on Friday. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a 12-month low of $13.28 and a 12-month high of $40.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.06 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.39.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 11,489,772 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $283,337,000 after acquiring an additional 530,000 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 22.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,899,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $219,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648,287 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,408,505 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $141,427,000 after purchasing an additional 460,699 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 1.7% in the third quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 5,339,994 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $131,684,000 after purchasing an additional 89,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,093,682 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $97,238,000 after purchasing an additional 705,576 shares in the last quarter. 94.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Iovance Biotherapeutics (Get Rating)
Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cell therapies as novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate, LN-144 for metastatic melanoma, is an autologous adoptive cell therapy utilizing tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients’ tumors.
