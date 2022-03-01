Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) Given New $30.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Robert W. Baird from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised Iovance Biotherapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $38.00 to $31.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.75.

Shares of IOVA stock opened at $15.67 on Friday. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a 12-month low of $13.28 and a 12-month high of $40.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.06 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.39.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.07). During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.47) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Iovance Biotherapeutics will post -2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 11,489,772 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $283,337,000 after acquiring an additional 530,000 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 22.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,899,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $219,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648,287 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,408,505 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $141,427,000 after purchasing an additional 460,699 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 1.7% in the third quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 5,339,994 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $131,684,000 after purchasing an additional 89,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,093,682 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $97,238,000 after purchasing an additional 705,576 shares in the last quarter. 94.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Iovance Biotherapeutics

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cell therapies as novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate, LN-144 for metastatic melanoma, is an autologous adoptive cell therapy utilizing tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients’ tumors.

