Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) Coverage Initiated at Citigroup

Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $84.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set a buy rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America cut Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to an underperform rating and cut their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, William Blair raised Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $45.05.

Get Ionis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

IONS opened at $33.38 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 7.62 and a current ratio of 7.71. The company has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.84 and a beta of 0.88. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $25.04 and a one year high of $56.01.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $440.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.08 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 4.68% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. Ionis Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.44) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will post -1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bellevue Group AG increased its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 10,355,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,197 shares during the last quarter. Camber Capital Management LP increased its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 25.0% in the third quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,850,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,825,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,541,000 after purchasing an additional 52,459 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 473.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,623,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,332,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,699,000 after purchasing an additional 8,169 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of human therapeutic drugs using antisense technology. It operates through the Ionis Core and Akcea Therapeutics segments. The Ionis Core segment exploits a novel drug discovery platform to generate a pipeline of drugs. The Akcea Therapeutics segment develops and commercializes drugs for cardiometabolic diseases.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.