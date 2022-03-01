INVO Bioscience (NASDAQ:INVO) vs. Repro-Med Systems (OTCMKTS:REPR) Financial Analysis

INVO Bioscience (NASDAQ:INVO – Get Rating) and Repro-Med Systems (OTCMKTS:REPR – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for INVO Bioscience and Repro-Med Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score INVO Bioscience 0 0 2 0 3.00 Repro-Med Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A

INVO Bioscience presently has a consensus target price of $6.13, indicating a potential upside of 103.49%. Given INVO Bioscience’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe INVO Bioscience is more favorable than Repro-Med Systems.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares INVO Bioscience and Repro-Med Systems’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio INVO Bioscience $1.04 million 33.96 -$8.35 million ($1.26) -2.39 Repro-Med Systems $17.35 million 7.36 $910,000.00 N/A N/A

Repro-Med Systems has higher revenue and earnings than INVO Bioscience.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

14.8% of INVO Bioscience shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.3% of Repro-Med Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 7.6% of INVO Bioscience shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 40.0% of Repro-Med Systems shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

INVO Bioscience has a beta of -0.88, indicating that its stock price is 188% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Repro-Med Systems has a beta of -0.4, indicating that its stock price is 140% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares INVO Bioscience and Repro-Med Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets INVO Bioscience -787.94% -228.66% -105.28% Repro-Med Systems 0.17% 7.63% 6.31%

Summary

Repro-Med Systems beats INVO Bioscience on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About INVO Bioscience (Get Rating)

INVO BioScience, Inc. focuses on the creation of treatment options for patients diagnosed with infertility. It offers a patented medical device that is used for infertility treatment under the name INVOcell. The company was founded by Kathleen Karloff and Claude Ranoux on January 5, 2007 and is headquartered in Sarasota, FL.

About Repro-Med Systems (Get Rating)

Repro Med Systems, Inc., doing business as RMS Medical Products, designs, manufactures, and markets portable medical devices primarily for the ambulatory infusion market in the United States and internationally. The company offers mechanical infusion product comprising the FREEDOM infusion systems that include the FREEDOM60 syringe driver, the FreedomEdge syringe driver, HIgH-Flo subcutaneous safety needle sets, and RMS precision flow rate tubing. It also provides education and training materials to clinicians, patients, and patient advocates. The company sells its products through direct sales and medical device distributors, as well as online. Repro Med Systems, Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Chester, New York.

