Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:PSCC) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:PSCC – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 0.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $103.43 and last traded at $102.53. Approximately 1,629 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 5,837 shares. The stock had previously closed at $102.42.
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $104.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.48.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF (PSCC)
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Russian Sanctions Roil Markets, Gold Rises
- Cybersecurity Stocks to Watch as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates
- 3 S&P Outperformers…That Aren’t Oil Companies
- Wolverine Worldwide A Comfortable Fit For The Institutions
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.