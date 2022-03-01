Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) is Hollencrest Capital Management’s 2nd Largest Position

Hollencrest Capital Management trimmed its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 346,889 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,173 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises 10.9% of Hollencrest Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $138,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of QQQ. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 11.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,894,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,689,576,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684,394 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 187.5% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 956,388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $342,349,000 after buying an additional 623,775 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 150.6% in the third quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 740,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $265,441,000 after buying an additional 445,355 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,391.3% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 432,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $154,716,000 after buying an additional 403,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2,683.4% in the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 410,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,753,000 after buying an additional 395,862 shares in the last quarter. 42.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QQQ stock traded down $3.85 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $342.95. The company had a trading volume of 3,552,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,439,719. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $297.45 and a 52 week high of $408.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $367.78 and a 200 day moving average of $375.77.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st were paid a $0.491 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

