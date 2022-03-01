Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. is a real estate investment trust that focuses on financing and managing residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities and mortgage loans. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. is externally managed and advised by Invesco Institutional (N.A.), Inc., a subsidiary of Invesco Ltd., a leading independent global investment management company. The company’s objective is to provide attractive risk-adjusted returns to its investors over the long term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation. “

Get Invesco Mortgage Capital alerts:

Shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital stock opened at $2.18 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.96. Invesco Mortgage Capital has a 1-year low of $2.04 and a 1-year high of $4.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $719.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 1.22.

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10. Invesco Mortgage Capital had a negative net margin of 53.19% and a positive return on equity of 16.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Invesco Mortgage Capital will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 11th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.51%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 10th. Invesco Mortgage Capital’s payout ratio is currently -73.47%.

In related news, President Kevin M. Collins bought 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.96 per share, for a total transaction of $26,640.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Mortgage Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Mortgage Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.54% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Invesco Mortgage Capital, Inc is a holding company, which engages in investing, financing and managing residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities and mortgage loans. The firm primarily invests in the following: residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), non-agency RMBS, non-agency CMBS, credit risk transfer securities that are unsecured obligations issued by government-sponsored enterprises, residential and commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate-related financing arrangements.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Invesco Mortgage Capital (IVR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Mortgage Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Mortgage Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.