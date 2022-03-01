Invesco Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE)

Invesco Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 643,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,188 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in McAfee were worth $14,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MCFE. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in McAfee by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 583,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,348,000 after acquiring an additional 58,528 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in McAfee during the 2nd quarter valued at $8,325,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in McAfee by 45.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 75,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after acquiring an additional 23,691 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in McAfee by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 149,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,188,000 after acquiring an additional 5,004 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in McAfee by 89.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 839,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,625,000 after acquiring an additional 395,843 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MCFE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut McAfee from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Mizuho cut McAfee from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on McAfee from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut McAfee from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCFE opened at $25.99 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.77 and its 200 day moving average is $24.67. McAfee Corp. has a 1 year low of $20.21 and a 1 year high of $32.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 0.05.

McAfee Corp. provides various integrated security, privacy, and trust solutions to consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, and governments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Enterprise. Its security technologies enable home users and businesses to stay ahead of the wave of fileless attacks, viruses, malware, and other online threats.

