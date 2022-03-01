Invesco Ltd. Raises Position in Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ)

Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ – Get Rating) (TSE:TRQ) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 949,072 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,465 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Turquoise Hill Resources were worth $14,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $174,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $198,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 17,919 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 3,969 shares during the period. 34.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TRQ has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Turquoise Hill Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$21.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Citigroup raised Turquoise Hill Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$12.50 to C$21.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$20.00 to C$16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$21.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Macquarie raised Turquoise Hill Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.61.

Shares of NYSE TRQ opened at $20.55 on Tuesday. Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. has a 12-month low of $9.75 and a 12-month high of $21.89. The company has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.48.

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It focuses on Oyu Tolgoi Copper-Gold Mine. The company was founded by Robert Martin Friedland on January 25, 1994 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

