Invesco Ltd. Acquires 56,430 Shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 850,352 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 56,430 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Vistra were worth $14,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VST. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vistra by 89.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in Vistra during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in Vistra during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Vistra during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vistra by 127.3% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,916 shares during the last quarter. 89.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Vistra alerts:

NYSE VST opened at $22.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $11.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.18. Vistra Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $15.47 and a fifty-two week high of $22.99.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Vistra’s payout ratio is currently -14.35%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vistra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.75.

About Vistra (Get Rating)

Vistra Corp. is an energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and power generation. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset and Asset Closure. The Retail segment sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.