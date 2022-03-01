Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 59,700 shares, an increase of 729.2% from the January 31st total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 82,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,159. Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF has a twelve month low of $32.17 and a twelve month high of $40.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.07.

Get Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PFM. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 45,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 4,146 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 19,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 3,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 750.9% in the 4th quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 396,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,771,000 after purchasing an additional 350,294 shares during the last quarter.

PowerShares Dividend Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Broad Dividend Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a diversified group of dividend paying companies. These companies have increased their annual dividend for 10 or more consecutive fiscal years.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.