Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 59,700 shares, a growth of 729.2% from the January 31st total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 82,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 323.9% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,063 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 67.4% in the fourth quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter.

PFM traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.12. 1,288 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,159. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.07. Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF has a one year low of $32.17 and a one year high of $40.20.

PowerShares Dividend Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Broad Dividend Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a diversified group of dividend paying companies. These companies have increased their annual dividend for 10 or more consecutive fiscal years.

