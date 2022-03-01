Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust (NYSEARCA:FXY) Stock Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $81.59

Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust (NYSEARCA:FXY – Get Rating) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $81.59 and traded as high as $81.62. Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust shares last traded at $81.57, with a volume of 162,698 shares traded.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $81.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.02.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 4,314 shares during the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust by 108.7% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 22,421 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,827,000 after acquiring an additional 11,678 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC now owns 33,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after buying an additional 1,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $283,000.

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust, formerly CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of Japanese Yen and distributes Japanese Yen in connection with the redemption of Baskets. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the price of Japanese Yen plus accrued interest, if any, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations.

