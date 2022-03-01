Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Price Target Cut to $600.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $725.00 to $600.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on INTU. Barclays dropped their price target on Intuit from $715.00 to $625.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Intuit from $650.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Intuit from $700.00 to $650.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Intuit from $790.00 to $700.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their price target on Intuit from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $623.33.

Shares of NASDAQ INTU opened at $474.37 on Friday. Intuit has a 12 month low of $365.15 and a 12 month high of $716.86. The company has a market cap of $134.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $557.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $580.84.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.56. Intuit had a return on equity of 23.33% and a net margin of 19.03%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. Intuit’s revenue was up 69.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intuit will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is 34.69%.

In related news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $607.47, for a total transaction of $9,112,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Intuit by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,129,120 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,163,554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664,393 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Intuit by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,645,713 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,100,250,000 after purchasing an additional 59,327 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Intuit by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,529,236 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,415,835,000 after purchasing an additional 652,399 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Intuit by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,922,658 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,158,032,000 after purchasing an additional 336,690 shares during the period. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. boosted its stake in Intuit by 933,957.5% during the 4th quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 3,801,614 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,445,274,000 after purchasing an additional 3,801,207 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

